Ranbir Kapoor accompanies Alia Bhatt to the doctor’s, sets boyfriend goals. See pics, video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday, where they posed together for photographs with fans. The Bollywood couple was snapped outside a Juhu clinic. Alia was reportedly getting treatment for a minor injury.

Ranbir and Alia have recently been spotted on the sets of their upcoming film, the ambitious Brahmastra, directed by Ranbir’s friend, Ayan Mukerji. The film will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The couple kept fans updated even when they were filming abroad, in Bulgaria.

Ranbir Kapoor with a fan in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia would share frequent Instagram pictures from the Bulgaria sets, many of them taken by Ranbir. Alia even visited Ranbir in New York City a few weeks ago. His father, actor Rishi Kapoor, is undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness there.

Asked about rumours of their wedding in 2019, Alia said, “If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it.” The actor was speaking the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday, in Mumbai.

Fans can’t contain their joy as they pose with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Juhu, Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir has been candid about their relationship. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, he said, “I have said this before: it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it. Workwise, as I work with her in Brahmastra, I know that as a talent, she is at a superlative level.”

Producer Karan Johar recently announced that Brahmastra, the first in a planned trilogy, will be released around Christmas, 2019. “I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her,” Ranbir had said.

