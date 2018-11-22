Ranbir Kapoor pays injured girlfriend Alia Bhatt a visit at her house. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be setting new relationship goals for their fans. Alia recently injured herself and was spotted at a clinic for treatment. Accompanying her was her Brahmastra co-actor and boyfriend Ranbir, who made sure to lend her a helping hand. The Barfi actor not only gave her company to the clinic but also visited her at her residence on Wednesday. Pictures from Ranbir's visit have been shared online.

Alia had visited the actor and his parents in New York City to show her support for Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, who has been stationed in the Big Apple since more than a month and is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. The actors, who bonded during the lengthy shooting schedule in Bulgaria, have been prepping for a special dance number for the film. Pictures of the couple chilling on the sets were recently shared online.

The couple was rumoured to be planning to tie the knot by 2019. Putting the rumours to rest, Alia recently clarified at the Lux Golden Rose Awards, “If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it.”

Brahmastra producer Karan Johar had announced that the film is the first in a planned trilogy and will hit theatres around Christmas, 2019. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 09:10 IST