Sara Ali Khan’s wardrobe is the perfect mix of style and tradition. Her Instagram is proof

From subtle traditional wear to casual wear, Sara Ali Khan style evolution in a couple of years has come a long way. She doesn’t shy away from exploring the experimental territory of new trends like neons, sequins, flared trousers, multi-coloured ensembles, bold jewellery and overall, an unapologetic look.She is gorgeous and her elegant demeanour speaks of her royal lineage but the most significant trait that puts her above the rest is her free-spirited self that we all got to see on talk shows, interviews and events. The millennial style icon is as real as it gets and she exudes newness, untamed charm and she seems like one of us.



Sara’s choices of traditional clothing has always been a perfect one as she pulls them off with utmost grace and panache. She keeps it simple and beauty-wise , she keeps it natural and to the point and of course, blessed genetics.



Her choice of midriff crop tops to embellished textured blouses are quite a hit apart from her gym wear looks and tonal dressing. Her choice of prints and structure always makes her stand out unlike her contemporaries. There is a sense of comfort and distinctive style in the way she carries it.



The Simmba actor doesn’t play safe and is a trendsetter in her own right. She is versatile and loves to try new textures, patterns and silhouettes. Be it short dresses or jumpsuits, co-ords and voluminous apparels, Sara knows what works best for her.



In terms of accessories, Sara likes a mixed bag of quirky, traditional, statement and minimal as well. Her sling bags, chunky earrings, rings and the ideal mix and match of traditional and contemporary elements is a ten on ten.



A master of tonal dressing, the youth style icon always gets it right. She loves colours and colours love her back.



First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:27 IST