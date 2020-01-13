Kareena returns from London with Saif, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes bag. Check out the other 5 she owns

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:59 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one stylish Bollywood mommy, and her recent performance in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has been getting some great reviews. The actor was holidaying in Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor. She even rang in the New Year with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and the group looked super stylish. Kareena then went to London, from where she returned yesterday, and the whole Pataudi clan looked super stylish.

Saif looked dapper wearing a vest over his pink shirt, Taimur looked adorable as ever in his blue T-shirt, jeans and sneakers but it was Kareena, who looked like a million bucks, literally.

Kareena wore a matching black pyjama-style co-ord set with olive green boots, her sunnies and a gorgeous Hermès Birkin bag. And it comes as no surprise that the bag, the Hermès Birkin 25 Hand Bag Etoupe Togog costs an estimated $18,237 which is approximately Rs 13 lakhs, according to news reports.

However, this isn’t surprising as Kareena has a closet full of expensive bags, including Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, among others. In fact, Kareena has around six Hermès Birkins, that we know of, itself, and the bags in her Birkin collection range between Rs 8-14 lakhs. Which amounts to anything between Rs 50-80 lakhs. Ouch!

Also read: Nita Ambani’s Hermès handbag with 240 studded diamonds costs approx 2.6 crores

Earlier she has been seen carrying a dark brown Hermès Birkin Togo 35 cm which retails for $11,900 or approximately Rs. 8.5 lakh.

Kareena has a classic black Hermès Birkin which costs about Rs 8 lakhs as per reports.

She has also been seen with the Hermès Birkin 35 Rouge Casaque Epsom bag.

Isn’t it a total beauty?

And here, with what appears to be the Hermès Birkin Terre Battue Togo with Palladium Hardware.

She has also been seen with a lighter tan coloured Hermès Birkin.

And if you think that’s extravagant, guess who has over 100 Birkins in her closet? It’s none other than fashionista and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. From Hollywood to Bollywood, practically every celebrity, heiress, business tycoon, socialite carries the Hermes’ iconic Birkin bag, which is the ultimate global symbol of wealth and status. The jaw-dropping price tag is on account of the fact that every custom hand-crafted bag is made with exotic materials in a six-phase process over the course of 48 working hours.

Also read: Deepika, Kareena, Anushka, Alia love these stunning bags. Here’s how much they cost

The bag, named after legendary actor Jane Birkin, was created in 1984 and is extremely difficult to get your hands on. The actor was on a flight with Jean-Louis Dumas, the chief executive of Hermès at the time, and was complaining to him about how no bag holds all the things she needs while still looking sophisticated, as she was a new mother. And the rest is history.

Interestingly, unlike Kareena and Victoria, Jane Birkin only uses one Birkin at a time and when it’s worn out she auctions it for charity. Jane also recieves royalties from Hermès, about £ 30,000 , for using her name. This roughly comes to Rs 28 lakhs and is donated to a charity of Jane’s choice.

In fact, while the bag costs between a whopping $12,000 to more than $200,000 it sells for much more when resold at auctions. It comes in cowhide, ostrich leather and calfskin, and in the dimensions, 25, 30 and 35 centimetres. The price of the bag varies based on what materials are used to make it. One would think that buying this extravagantly expensive bag would be easy, but surprisingly you can’t just walk into the Hermès store and buy one, there are waiting lists that extend from anywhere between 5-7 years, and since the design is a classic, it will still be in style when one receives it.

We wonder how long Kareena had to wait for her many Birkins. What’s funny is that Kareena has always been spotted with her Birkins at the airport, looks like she shares the same woes as Jane Birkin.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter