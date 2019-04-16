Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra love these stunning expensive bags. Here’s how much they cost

Accessories form an integral part of your outfits, especially because a good handbag is bound to go a long way and can be styled with almost all your outfits if it is in a neutral colour. Hence, it is no shocker that Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra love to invest in expensive bags. These celebrities love to keep up with trends and have been seen with a number of designer bags which cost a fortune or atleast more than an average person’s monthly salary.

Deepika Padukone has been snapped with a number of designer handbags styled sleekly into her airport looks. The Padmaavat actor owns a Celine Phantom tote worth Rs 2.16 lakhs. However, it is not the only expensive bag she owns, as she also has various other fancy handbags including a Hermes Birkin bag.

Alia Bhatt is another actor who loves to collect handbags. However, recently Alia was spotted carrying a white Gucci Rajah tote bag worth Rs 1.7 lakhs. She also owns bags from Hermes, Celine and Saint Laurent.

Kareena Kapoor is definitely a Birkin fangirl as she has been spotted with various renditions of the Birkin time and again. Her Hermes bags cost anywhere between a whopping Rs 8-12 lakh.

Anushka Sharma loves her bags just as any other girl. She also loves her comfort and hence her handbag collection consists of not just oversized bags but also bag packs. One of her black Fendi bags cost Rs 1.44 lakhs and she has been spotted with it on a number of her airport outings.

Priyanka Chopra leads a busy life however she tries to slay everytime she steps out of her home. One of her most costly bags is a tiny Stalvey bag worth Rs 7 lakhs approximately. However, it’s not the only expensive bag in her wardrobe because she has a range of handbags including luxury bags from Bottega Veneta and Tod Sella.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:55 IST