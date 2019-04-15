Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor show you exactly how to wear a skirt suit. See latest pics

Skirt suits are making a comeback and how. This iconic and chic outfit was seen during the 80s and 90s a number of times on Princess Diana and it made quite the trend at that time. The outfit again made headlines when it was worn in the movie Clueless by the character of Cher. In the recent times, skirt suits have emerged as the ultimate girl boss outfit and have been seen time and again on global icons like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and the female members of the royal family. Bollywood actors also seem to pick up this trend as Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor were seen in their own rendition of this timeless outfit.

Priyanka Chopra wore a tweed grey skirt suit with an asymmetrical neckline during an outing across New York City. She wore the outfit with clear PVC heels with metal embellishes and carried a metallic Fendi handbag. The Isn’t It Romantic star completed her look with black miniature sunglasses and a pair of Chopard earrings.

Priyanka Chopra has worn this outfit on a number of occasions and here are some looks you can definitely steal from the desi girl’s wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor recently attended an event in Delhi in a white skirt and shirt combination sans a jacket. However, she has been seen in a number of skirt suits over the past months. She definitely likes to experiment with classic pieces and hence has been seen in offbeat styles of this outfit, especially with long skirts.

Janhvi Kapoor also appeared in a co-ord outfit resembling a skirt suit when she styled a plaid skirt and jacket with a white crop top. The young actor seemed to have taken inspiration from supermodel Bella Hadid who loves to wear skirt suits.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:53 IST