Sara, Alia, Sonam, Jahnvi and Kangana show how to wear chikankari kurtas. Get the look

Chikankari an authentic embroidery style from Lucknow. With the summer season setting in, Chikankari kurtas, dupattas, sarees and lehengas have taken the market by a storm. B-town divas like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have worn this trend time and again. Chikankari kurtas are extremely comfortable due to their availability in a variety of fabrics.

Chikankari kurtas can be styled with pants, palazzos, leggings and even jeans. They are an effortless ensemble and is a go-to outfit for celebrities, be it for their airport looks or even weddings. Chikankari kurtas come in a number of styles and colours. Not only regular kurtas, but chikankari dupattas are also a great option to create an Indo-Western look for your casual outfits. Sara Ali Khan has worn chikankari kurta on a number of occasions. Her latest pastel pink chikankari kurta sharara set is a great way to implement this trend in your wardrobe. You can style the outfit with minimal earrings and silver bangles.



Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to style a long pastel tone chikankari kurta. Pastel colours are great for casual outings. The kurta can be styled with a palazzo similar to the one worn by Janhvi or it can be worn with leggings. The look can be paired with simple silver jhumkas and minimal make-up.

Kangana Ranaut’s airport look is also the perfect outfit for a casual evening in spring. White chikankari kurta can be worn with a number of colourful dupattas or stoles. The look can be completed with silver or colourful studs.

Alia Bhatt has been seen in numerous chikankari outfits keeping in touch with her character in the upcoming movie Kalank. Her black chikankari sharara is the perfect outfit for a family get-together, especially when accessorised with oxidised silver earrings and kohl eyes. Alia’s off-white chikankari suit that she wore at her upcoming film, Kalank’s promotional event is ideal for wedding functions.



Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp for designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The chikankari anarkali in cream gold tones gave the look a royal feel. Chikankari anarkali with palazzo is the perfect wedding outfit if you want to ditch the same old lehenga or saree. You can accessorise such a suit with heavy chandbali earrings and a neat bun.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:00 IST