Beyonce drops lookbook for upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection on Instagram

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:27 IST

Beyonce has released the Adidas x Ivy Park Collection’s lookbook on her social media.

Just days after gifting her celebrity friends the entire collection, the American singer was seen modelling for the collection’s lookbook.

Celebrity television stars and friends, who had the opportunity to receive the new collection, included actor Reese Witherspoon, rapper Cardi B, singer Janelle Monae, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, model Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi.

The singer, actor dropped the lookbook on her Instagram account.

“Adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover,” read the caption of the posts.

Beyonce was featured in four different looks, with a variety of styles, including bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, jackets and four different sneakers.

Not just that! The 38-year old even posted fun and flirty videos of herself dancing in several looks on her Instagram story.

The sizzling collection, which drops on January 18- both online and in stores, ranges from USD 25 to USD 250, reported Page Six.

