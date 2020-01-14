Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez: Conquer feminity in style through pink in 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 14, 2020



Pink is the ultimate colour of femininity, it is as powerful as it is delicate. Whether it be bubblegum, blush, rose, coral, fuchsia, or magenta, they all serve as a fabulous reclamation for women who are taught to relate the colour pink to toxic misogyny and gender stereotypes and roles. All women go through the process of growing up hating the colour pink mostly due to forced gender roles and slowly realising pink is an empowering colour as they grow older. Celebrities like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, Jodi Comer and Betty Gilpin among many others are loving the trend and how. Although pink is not limited to femininity, it is a symbol of universal love of oneself and of others. Pink represents friendship, affection, harmony, inner peace, and approachability for every person regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

Reclaim your feminine side by drawing inspiration from these five red carpet looks, with flowing gowns to ruffled blouses, here’s how you can incorporate pink in your everyday outfit.

Zendaya

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, nominated for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO series Euphoria was Zendaya. She wore a fuchsia Tom Ford chromed breastplate with a matching evening skirt, accessorized with Mateo New York earrings, Djula rings, and Christian Louboutin heels. This was Zendaya’s first red carpet in the 2020 awards season, and she looked like an Amazonian warrior goddess heading in.

This was Zendaya’s first red carpet in the 2020 awards season, and she looked like an Amazonian warrior goddess heading in. ( Instagram/ tomford )

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, celebrity royalty and looking it, sported a gorgeous off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2020 baby pink hand draped bustier gown for the Golden Globes Awards 2020, along with a Bvlgari diamond necklace.

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes Awards 2020. ( Instagram/ priyankachopra )

Jodie Comer

Known for her role as the enchanting Eve on BBC series Killing Eve, Jodie Comer was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman for the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020. Jodie’s ruffled sheer sleeve blouse with a pussybow neck was straight from the Prabal Gurung PRE-AW20 collection and paired with stunning Nicholas Kirkwood sandals and black trousers.

Jodie Comer was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman for the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020. ( Instagram/ jodiemcomer )

Betty Gilpin

Netflix’s GLOW actress, wore a stunningly whimsical Oscar de la Renta Spring 2020 gown. With a wrap bodice, the pink and peach ombre gown had an essence of pure glamour.

Betty Gilpin wore a stunningly whimsical Oscar de la Renta Spring 2020 gown. ( Instagram/ jarceleb )

Selena Gomez

Dolittle premiere last week, saw Selena Gomez looking elegant and fun. She wore a Givenchy Fall 2019 Haute Couture dress, which featured a long-sleeve pink knit ribbed turtleneck bodysuit and a balck fountain taffeta skirt. The billowing skirt hid Gomez’s heels, although a glimpse of them was seen: a beautiful pair of crystal-covered Miu Miu platform sandals.

Selena Gomez at the Dolittle premiere. ( Instagram/ selenagomez )

