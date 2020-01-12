e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alaya F, Priyanka Chopra: Best and worst-dressed celebrities this week

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alaya F, Priyanka Chopra: Best and worst-dressed celebrities this week

From Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alaya F, here is the lowdown on this week’s best and worst dressed celebrities. Read on to find out who made the cut, and who got left behind.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 12, 2020 14:56 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Best and worst-dressed celebrities this week.
Best and worst-dressed celebrities this week.(All photos: Instagram)
         

The past week was quite an eventful affair for Bollywood celebrities, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas making headlines for her vintage-inspired look at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California to Deepika Padukone making headlines for her movie Chhapaak, a social experiment she conducted to show how people treat acid attack survivors and the biggest controversy, Deepika standing in solidarity with the protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Of course, Deepika paid no heed to the negative publicity coming her way, and went to the premiere of Chhapaak looking gorgeous in a sequinned midnight blue Sabyasachi saree, alongside Laxmi Agarwal herself, the person on whose life the movie is based, who was also dressed head to toe in Sabyasachi.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak look has been recreated by this YouTuber. Here’s why it’s purely insensitive and unethical. Watch video

From Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alaya F, here is the lowdown on this week’s best and worst dressed celebrities. Read on to find out who made the cut, and who got left behind.

Deepika Padukone

Hindustantimes

Deepika wore a midnight blue sequinned saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree reminded us a lot of the Manish Malhotra design that practically every actor in Bollywood has worn. Deepika sported smokey eyes and gelled back hair. Diamond kadas were stacked on both her wrists and diamond earrings adorned her ears. However, this wasn’t the only look of Deepika’s from the Chhapaak promotions that we loved.

Hindustantimes

We also loved Deepika’s bright orange dress and self embroidered red and black jacket by Erdem. The actor wore embossed chevron print stockings, which added an interesting edge to her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Hindustantimes

Kangana is quite the style icon, and she is out about town promoting her next, Panga. While the actor treated us to some really interesting looks, it was as always her saree looks that won us over. Especially this lavender and grey number by Jade by MK. We love the loose, low bun, the minimal make-up and the beautiful purple amethyst earrings.

Hindustantimes

And also this midnight blue silk blouse and pale blue saree by Raw Mango. We absolutely love the choker and earring combo, not to mention the heavy dramatic eye make-up.

Disha Patani

Hindustantimes

Disha Patani is usually spotted in oversized baggy shorts, athleisure or sporty outfits, so we were pleasantly surprised to see her in a gorgeous gown for a change. The actor’s green shimmery sequinned sleeveless Yousef Aljasmi dress with the classic high neck, asymmetrical train and thigh-high slit seen in most of Aljasmi’s designs looked gorgeous. She had her hair in tight curls that we see Disha sport usually, green shimmery eyes and nude lips completed the look.

Also read: Disha Patani, Beyonce, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor show how to stun in bright sequinned gowns

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hindustantimes

For the Golden Globes last week Priyanka’s beautiful off-shouldered Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2020 light pink hand draped bustier gown wowed all of us, and is precisely what old Hollywood dreams are made of.

Hindustantimes

She completed her look with a dark marsala lip colour, gelled vintage waves that cascaded down one side of her face and a Bvlgari necklace featuring more than 56 carats worth of diamonds. She also carried a nude coloured embellished clutch by Jimmy Choo. Such Marilyn Monroe vibes!

Hindustantimes

However, we also loved what she wore after, the sheer Kukhareva dress with oversized flowers placed strategically to show off her toned legs, and nothing more. She headed to Craig’s in Los Angeles to get some dinner with husband Nick Jonas. She carried a small turquoise blue bag and sported dark red lips.

Alaya F

Hindustantimes

Pooja Bedi’s daughter has been making waves since the trailer of her debut Jawaani Janemann released, we absolutely love the young girl in this beige short jumpsuit by Madison on Peddar, which have been paired with Steve Madden heels.

Hindustantimes

However, it’s this sequinned, shimmery bottle green halter dress by Deme Love.

Nora Fatehi

Hindustantimes

Nora’s Basque.in all-leather outfit looked pretty good, and seemed a little inspired by Deepika’s all-leather look too. Nora paired her outfit with a classic Burberry trench coat which costs around Rs 1.4 lakhs and a statement Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton bag, which costs a whopping USD 4,200, which is about Rs 3,00,000. While the overcoat and bag were great accessories, and made the outfit a little better, the ill-fit didn’t do justice to Nora’s petite frame.

Which is your favourite look from the past week?

