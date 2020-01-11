Golden hoops, one earring and pearls: Accessory trends of 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:26 IST

Accessories are essential to fashion, they are meant to serve as a secondary asset to compliment an outfit but it can be a statement in itself. While 2019 had a good run with accessories, bucket hats, fanny packs, ‘It’ bag styles, and headbands were all sanctioned by fashion moguls such as Chanel, Dior, and Celine. The year of 2020 will be a new start for accessories, with more emphasis on how new styles can be sustainable, and eco-friendly. Fast fashion is a serious problem in the fashion industry, and at the peak of the climate crisis it is a great idea to recycle old styles to make new ones while minimizing our carbon footprint. From Deepika Padukone’s big golden hoops to Kim Kardashian’s excessive chain drip, here are five accessory trends for 2020.

Extra Golden Hoops

Deepika Padukone has always set fashion trends and here is one more by wearing big gold hoops. In a promotion for her movie Chaapak, Deepika sported hoops by Minerali paired with an all black faux leather outfit by Eurumme. Adding a splash of colour through statement jewellery to your otherwise basic outfit elevates the look.

Deepika Padukone in Minerali golden hoops. ( Instagram/ minerali_store )

One Earring

Lost an earring? Now it’s fashion. Losing an earring is a common mishap and we tend to throw out the other useless one, well now sporting one earring is a trend. Oscar de la Renta showcased their Spring/Summer 2020 collection with models walking down the runway with just a single dangler.

Oscar de la Renta showcased their Spring 2020 collection with models walking down the runway with just a single dangler. ( Instagram/ oscardelarenta )

Chain Link Necklaces

Kim Kardashian is known for her bags, boots, butt, but also her style. Kim K was seen sporting multiple heavy chain link necklaces with a deep neckline gown at the Emmys and it looked stunning. Rappers tend to wear chain link necklaces with their everyday street-wear or turtle-necks and so can you. Add a little statement jewellery to that crew neck!

Kim Kardhashian at the Emmys wearing chain link necklaces. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Long Layered Necklaces

The Y shaped necklace was a big trend last year, and is here to stay. Pairing multiple long necklaces with short ones can add dimension to your out. Compliment a sweetheart neckline with Swarovski and Anaqa necklaces like Jahnvi Kapoor, or Bella Hadid’s bikini drip with long layered Y necklaces.

Jahnvi Kapoor uses layered long necklaces to accent the sweetheart neckline. ( Instagram/ alinaanwarcouture )

Pearls

Pearls have always been a symbol of grace and etiquette, and they never go out of style. With Mui Mui and Jason Wu having used pearls on the runway, Harry Styles wearing white and blue pearl necklaces in his press tours for his recent album Fine Line, pearls are the trend of the year already. Even Mallika Arora wore multiple strings of pearls in a Giambattista Valli x H&M tulle loaded dress, complimenting the deep neckline.

Harry Styles loves wearing pearl necklaces. ( Twitter/ ariianandharry )

