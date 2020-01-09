Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal stun in classic Sabyasachi sarees at the special screening of Chhapaak

fashion-and-trends

Deepika Padukone is a trailblazer, be it her movie roles, her open acceptance to suffering from depression, her integrity when it comes to causes she believes in, and even her fashion sense for that matter. The actor has been making waves not only for her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal but also because of her recent visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Deepika stood in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were protesting the violence they had faced some nights ago. Bollywood celebrities lauded her, while some leaders with the BJP demanded people to reject Chhapaak. However, the actor shined brighter than ever as she made her way to the premiere of Chhapaak along with Laxmi Agarwal on Wednesday.

Both Deepika and Laxmi wore stunning Sabyasachi Mukherji sarees, and like every saree in Deepika’s wardrobe, this one too was as gorgeous as the others.

Deepika wore a midnight blue sequinned saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree reminded us a lot of the Manish Malhotra design that practically every actor in Bollywood has worn. Deepika sported smokey eyes and gelled back hair. Diamond kadas were stacked on both her wrists and diamond earrings adorned her ears.

Laxmi, on the other hand, went for a pink Benarasi saree, Deepika has worn something similar in red not too long ago, Laxmi paired her saree with a plain blouse in the same colours and wore a huge choker around her neck. Her straight, thick black hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Deepika has been under a lot of controversy, not only on account of her presence at JNU, but also because Twitterati wrongly presumed that the name and religion of the acid attacker had been changed in the movie, however, that was not the case.

