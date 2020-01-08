This make-up artist has recreated Deepika’s look from Chhapaak. Here’s why it’s purely insensitive and unethical. Watch video

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:27 IST

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines with her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi is a campaigner with the Stop Sale Acid organisation. She was attacked 15 years ago, in 2005, when she was only 15 years old by a 32-year-old man, Naeem Khan, whose advances she had rejected. She is an acid attack survivor and speaks for the rights of acid attack victims.

So the question that needs to be asked is, is her suffering something that needs to be recreated? The answer is no. But unfortunately, it seems Instagram influencers will do anything for views, and we were quite disturbed when we came across a Chhapaak inspired make-up tutorial. Sumana Das has only 146 followers on Instagram, and thank God for that because we really don’t want her inspiring anyone else with her insensitive content. And we really hope she takes it down.

Recently, Deepika released a video in which she is dressed as her onscreen character, Malti, and she walked the streets of Mumbai along with some other acid attack survivors. In the video, one can see people behaving rudely with Deepika and the other ladies. The video was a social experiment to show people how acid attack survivors are treated and that people should be kinder to them.

Deepika also made headlines when she stood in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were protesting the violence they had faced some nights ago. Bollywood celebrities lauded her, while some leaders with the BJP demanded people to reject Chhapaak.

Laxmi was attacked in Delhi’s Khan Market, and Deepika’s Chhapaak will help bring more attention to the violence that is prevalent in India against women. The sale of acid is still widespread in India, even though the Supreme Court ruled that authorities must regulate the sale of acid in 2013 after a case was registered where four sisters suffered severe burns after being attacked with acid by two men on a motorbike.

When Laxmi was attacked, unlike most victims who fear being shamed, Laxmi sought counselling and decided to take her case to court. The trial went on for four years, but Laxmi’s efforts were not in vain, her attacker got 10 years in jail.

Laxmi suffered a lot, her body was bruised and for many months she couldn’t even bear the weight of a strip of cloth. Laxmi underwent seven surgeries over the course of seven years and paid around Rs 20 lakh for the surgeries.

The suffering of an acid attack victim is not something to glorify to get more attention views on your social media, it is not only insensitive but unethical on many levels and also shows a lack of integrity. Social media users have a certain responsibility when it comes to the content they are posting or sharing. One cannot simply spread mayhem and chaos. The world is a crazy place but this is a bit too much. Very disappointing!