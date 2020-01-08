Saree fashion: Eight traditional sarees every woman must-have in her wardrobe.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:57 IST

India is home to some of the unique and beautifully designed saree designs and fabrics. The six-yard-long saree is a garment that may have belonged to ancient times but has been explored, experimented, and evolved. While the classic drape is always a favourite for women, sarees have been constantly given a touch of modern flavours, such as the traditional cotton and silk saree is now found in a variety of jute, nylon, rayon, georgette, chiffon, satin and also blended fabrics. Both classic and modern or fusion drapes find a place in every woman’s wardrobe.

Let’s take a look at the traditional sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe:

1. Banarasi saree

Banarasi sarees were a rage during the 70s and 80s when practically all on-screen actresses wore them for on and off-screen presence. Truly known for their mind-boggling weaving and zari work, Banarasi sarees are made of fine woven silk and are known for the brocade work that they sport.

Anushka Sharma wore a Banarasi saree for her reception in Delhi in December 2017. ( Instagram )

2. Bandhani Saree

The Bandhani print, in the form of tie and dye, is found on the Gharchola sarees and dupattas worn by ladies in Gujarat and even on the men’s turbans from Rajasthan. The essential shades of Bandhani print are red, yellow, green and blue. However, the print can be adjusted into any other shade. The most commonly utilized textures for bandhani prints are silk, cotton, cotton silk, chiffon, georgette and different textures.

3. Chanderi Saree

Weaved at a town called Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi sarees are known for their handwoven texture which is perfectly blended in with zari work. They are accessible in both unadulterated silk and unadulterated cotton and is versatile to be worn at any kind of event.

4. Sambalpuri Silk Saree

Sambalpuri silk saree is a handloom saree from Odisha, known for its character that is difficult to overlook. Additionally, it mirrors the original style of remote workmanship and specialty, where the craftsman makes structures motivated by natural flora and fauna. Each Sambalpuri saree experiences a complex procedure to look get its original form. The novel thought behind each preparation process genuinely mirrors the craftsman’s perspective. Sambalpuri sarees are best known to compliment those who like to explore different avenues regarding their style.

5. Baluchari Saree

The Baluchari Saree was first designed in West Bengal and is primarily worn by the ladies of India and Bangladesh. It is a handloom saree utilizing luxuriously coloured silk, with complicated themes portraying Indian folklore woven onto its enormous ‘pallu’. Baluchari takes seven days to be woven, and the skilled workers to a great extent found in Murshidabad. The designs are predominantly from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Deepika Padukone in a Kanjeevaram saree for an ad shoot. ( Instagram )

6. Kancheepuram Saree

Acquiring its name from the town of its inception, Kanchipuram otherwise known as Kanjeevaram is a silk saree that can well be viewed as South India’s version of a Banarasi saree. Inferable from the thick texture and profound hues blended in with traces of gold, this saree is usually worn at events and festivities. Like with most silk sarees, you can rely on Kanjeevaram or Kanchipuram silk sarees to be the ideal outfit when you are searching for a tasteful ethnic option.

7. Tussar Saree

Among the widest variety of silks known, Tussar separates itself with its special appeal. Its rich surface and gold patterns make it a unique trend that has passed on as legacy famously by the domestic women. Although it is customarily worn as sarees, it very well may be worn in various manners as it looks great inside and out. From sarees to kurtas, and zardozi skirts to stoles, tussar mirrors the beauty every woman wants. With demands increasing for tussar silk these days, every woman must make space for tussar waistcoats, shirts and skirts in their closet.

8. Patola Saree

The introduction of the Patola fabric can be traced back to Gujarat’s Solanki family where the creative ideas of the Patan Patola had Gujarati emotions and a variety of designs. The history, expertise and quality made by this stunning creation in silk in two-fold ikat has made it nothing less than an extraordinary piece of fabric. Square prints in light to pastel hues on faded backgrounds, fresh designs, flower themes and multi-hued borders are the various varieties in which it is found.

Mr Akshay Jain is Managing Partner, Greenways



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter