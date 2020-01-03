Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt show how to style chokers with a saree

fashion-and-trends

Sarees have a way of making any woman look her feminine best, it immediately forces one to carry themselves with grace and elegance. And if runway trends and the style statements that Bollywood celebrities made in the past year are anything to go by, it is quite evident that the saree has come back in style in a huge way.

Whether its Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, or any leading lady for that matter, we have seen them all sport six-yards of elegance in the past year. But we noticed another accessory that the celebrities sported along with this traditional attire that set many style goals, and we are certain it will be big in the year 2020 as well.

We’re talking about the choker! While chokers have always been in style, especially the heavily embellished ones, it was only in the past year that we saw more and more of our celebs wearing it on different traditional outfits, be it a lehenga, salwar kameez or a saree. But wearing it on a saree truly takes your ensemble to a whole new level. Take a cue from your favourites Bollywood celebrities on how to wear a choker with a saree!

What we see most celebrities like Alia, Anushka, Deepika and Sonam do, it that they wear the chokers with their sarees, but their hair is always styled neatly so that it doesn’t spill over their face. This gives a more defined look, and you won’t end up looking like a mess.

Sonam Kapoor’s Anamika Khanna saree and coat combo, with her oxidised choker and dark make-up, was a great look.

Alia’s pretty pink enamel choker with matching earrings, minimal dewy make-up looked great with her blue Manish Malhotra saree.

Anushka, a constant lover of Sabyasachi Mukerji’s work, has been spotted on more than one occasion sporting a huge choker with her saree.

A style tip for those still experimenting with their saree-choker look, if your saree is heavy wear a simple choker like Kangana has here. But on the other hand, if your saree is simple wear a heavy choker to balance the lookout.

