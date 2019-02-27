Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif look stunning wearing the same sharara saree. See pics

If Alia Bhatt’s royal blue saree from her friend’s wedding looked familiar, that’s because Katrina Kaif wore it first, during Umang 2019. Bold colour. Twinkling beaded embellishments. A romantic sharara-inspired silhouette, which is not only flattering, but unique. The actors hit all the latest fashion trends in their sharara saree by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. While Alia skipped the wedding lehenga in favour of a stunning blue sharara saree, Katrina had opted for its red version, which looks just as good. See Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s twinning moment in this photo:

Alia Bhatt was a vision in a shimmery Manish Malhotra saree she wore to her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding in Delhi in February. Clusters of blue beads or sequins speckled the blouse and the pallu of her bold saree for maximum sparkle. The baby pink choker necklace set in kundan, uncut diamonds and pearls and the matching maangtika on Alia’s forehead tied it all together. Alia mimicked the tones of her pink jewllery in her make-up with rose gold eye shadow and a soft pink lip. Her tousled ponytail made for a truly eye-catching wedding hairstyle. See every breathtaking photo of Alia Bhatt in her stunning wedding look here:

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif wore the same beaded sharara saree by Manish Malhotra in red for Umang 2019 in Mumbai in January. What’s more, like Alia, Katrina complemented the bold saree with a sparkling statement necklace, making for a sophisticated and decidedly festive evening look. Katrina swept her hair, which was styled in an effortless blowout, to one side to show off the emerald-embellished necklace. Her standout jewellery perfectly played up her sharara saree and made her bright red ensemble look even bolder. Katrina kept her make-up simple with fresh skin and a coral glossy coral lip, letting her vibrant outfit be the focal point of her look. Katrina Kaif truly upped the ante on elegance with her unique saree look:

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:19 IST