Alia Bhatt is having a ton of fun at friend’s wedding. Check out her dance performance at sangeet ceremony

Actor Alia Bhatt is fulfilling all her bridesmaid’s duties to the fullest. As her latest film Gully Boy hit a century at the box office on Friday, she spent the day celebrating her close friend’s wedding.

Alia shared a picture and a video from her friend Devika Advani’s haldi ceremony. She is seen putting turmeric paste on the bride’s face while cracking the biggest smile. In the video, she is seen putting haldi on the groom as well, as the two laugh together. Alia wore a soft, pastel green suit to the function. For the wedding, she wore a navy blue saree with a pink necklace and no earrings. Check out the pics:

Alia Bhatt for her friend’s wedding.

At the sangeet ceremony on Thursday, Alia performed on stage with her girl friends to hit song Lamberghini and gave a speech for her friend. She said that she would try to speak without crying and shared a sweet story from when they used to be kids. She said they would play ‘Actor-Actress’ together and would take turns playing the boy and the girl. However, her friend always ended up playing the girl and she would always be the boy. She thanked the groom for taking that role from her for life. Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, things are going just as great for Alia at the work front as well. Gully Boy collected Rs 100 crore in a week and earned er a lot of praise for her work. It hit theatres on February 14, and earned a whopping Rs. 19.40 crore on its opening day. The film received an overwhelming response from viewers, as well as critics owing to its powerful dialogues and the raw acting prowess of Alia and the film’s lead, Ranveer Singh.

It first premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Many of the international publications gave the film a good review. Even Hollywood actor Will Smith became a fan of Ranveer and shared a video on his Instagram account, praising Ranveer’s rapping skills.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

