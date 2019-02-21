Alia Bhatt is the happiest bridesmaid at friend’s wedding. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has taken time off her many movie projects to join her friends at a wedding. Alia has shared stunning pictures of herself and other bridesmaids from a friend’s wedding , on her Instagram stories.

She is seen wearing a blue and yellow lehenga, posing for the camera and showing off her outfit. She is also joined by the other girls, all dressed in stunning, shimmery outfits as they surround the bride-to-be for a group picture.

Alia shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram stories on Wednesday as well. She was seen all decked up for one of the wedding functions. She wore a golden dress and paired big earrings with it. Another picture shows her in a pink, floral lehenga. Check them out:

Alia’s latest movie, Gully Boy, has been raking in big money at the box office. It is well on its way to collect Rs 100 crore in its first week itself. The film also opened to rave reviews from critics and a lot of praise from the audience. Alia stars opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie and her performance as the jealous girlfriend was applauded by all.

She also recently finished shooting for her next film with Varun Dhawan, Kalank. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. A leaked video from the film’s sets showed her dancing for a song in the movie.

Alia has also been working on her first movie with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It will be a released as trilogy.

The actor is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht. She will work in the film with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It will be a period drama, based on the court of Mughal king Aurangzeb.

