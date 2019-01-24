Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora prove a stunning red dress never goes out of style

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora know that no matter the occasion, a red dress is the most chic way to stand out from a crowd. You may have noticed an explosion of red dresses across your Instagram feed lately. From Deepika Padukone’s floaty Prabal Gurung halter-neck dress worth Rs 3,27,763 ($4,595), at Gully Boy filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, to Katrina Kaif looking superbly sophisticated in a ruched satin midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai, priced at about Rs 50,933 ($714), at Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birhday bash.

Cliché as it sounds, a dress in the colour red is known for being the most attention-grabbing. We’ve held onto this information for a while now, but had never truly taken it to heart, until we recently came across Malaika Arora’s sexy red dress by Russian fashion designer, Alena Akhmadullina. Don’t believe us? Go on to see Malaika’s red dress that we know will change your mind. Also, see photos of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s red dresses, so you can pick the style that matches your personality: Plunging, fitted, maxi, and so on.

For an appearance on actor and BFF Kareena Kapoor’s radio chat show, What Women Want, former VJ and reality TV judge, Malaika Arora, stunned in a dramatic satin silk. Malaika’s dropped waist dress boasted drapery and asymmetry, and was priced at about Rs 2,53,184 ($3,550). Its plunging neck was adorned with beads and sequins in the form of flowers.

Deepika Padukone proved red is a statement-making colour, particularly in a floor-length silhouette. While Malaika went for sexy and edgy, Deepika went for classic elegance in her draped Prabral Gurung dress. If you’re looking for a slightly subtle look that makes a big statement, this Deepika Padukone dress fits the bill. It features a halter style neckline, twist detail at the bodice and an empire style silhouette.

Katrina Kaif continues to show off her amazing style. Katrina’s Jonathan Simkhai midi dress is cut from sleek satin and features a leg-baring slit on the front. Zoom in a bit and you’ll notice there’s more to this look. The bodice is ruched to define the waist, and the sleeves are accented with intricate folded pleats. These are small additions, but have major impact. They made Katrina Kaif look perfectly polished.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:31 IST