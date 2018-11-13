Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in red lace dress. Here’s how much it costs

Kareena Kapoor Khan always leaves us speechless whenever she steps out. It doesn’t matter if she’s running errands or making a red-carpet appearance. What we love the most about the Veere Di Wedding actor’s style is that she also knows how to effortlessly mix luxury and affordable options into her looks.

Most recently at a lunch date with her cousins -- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain -- Kareena made jaws drop while wearing a $79.99 (Rs 5,812) dress from fast-fashion clothing label, H&M. The dress isn’t available on the retailer’s India website, but you can snag it on H&M’s US website.

Of course anything Kareena wears is guaranteed to be a hit. But this red dress, which includes a V-neck design, cinched waist, and pleated calf-length skirt, is a winner because it can be worn to so many different events. You could rock the pretty design to a dinner date or a fancy brunch with your girls. With its feminine lace detailing and sophisticated silhouette, Kareena’s dress could easily pass for a high-end designer frock.

If you want to try a bold red dress for yourself, emulate Kareena, as with such a vivid colour, it’s best to keep accessories to a minimum so your outfit isn’t overwhelming. She accessorised with a large black tote from Mansur Gavriel, matching sunglasses and nude pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 18:59 IST