Katrina Kaif’s Dabangg Reloaded dresses were fun and flirty
Katrina Kaif spent the last few weeks on the Dabangg Reloaded tour across US and Canada with Salman Khan, and never looked less than fabulous. Half in awe, half in envy, we’ve rounded up Katrina’s best looks from the star-packed tour, all in one place. Fashion inspiration ahead.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 10, 2018 09:10 IST
What were you doing on Sunday night? If you were lucky, you were in Toronto, Canada for the final night of Katrina Kaif’s Dabangg Reloaded tour. If not, allows us to catch you up on one of the biggest moments from the star-packed show: What Katrina wore.
As with all celebrity shows, Katrina’s Dabangg Reloaded tour wardrobe was compiled with tons of showstopping, crystal-covered pieces from handpicked designers, including Manish Malhotra. But there were lots of off-stage looks spotted on Katrina, when lounging around in sweatpants and casual T-shirts, with stars like Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Ahead see all the looks Katrina shared on Instagram from the Dabangg Reloaded tour — not a single one disappointed.
Katrina Kaif in mytheresa
Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra
Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra
Katrina Kaif in Topshop
Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra
Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra
