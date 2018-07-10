Katrina Kaif’s Dabangg Reloaded dresses were fun and flirty

What were you doing on Sunday night? If you were lucky, you were in Toronto, Canada for the final night of Katrina Kaif’s Dabangg Reloaded tour. If not, allows us to catch you up on one of the biggest moments from the star-packed show: What Katrina wore.

As with all celebrity shows, Katrina’s Dabangg Reloaded tour wardrobe was compiled with tons of showstopping, crystal-covered pieces from handpicked designers, including Manish Malhotra. But there were lots of off-stage looks spotted on Katrina, when lounging around in sweatpants and casual T-shirts, with stars like Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ahead see all the looks Katrina shared on Instagram from the Dabangg Reloaded tour — not a single one disappointed.

Katrina Kaif in mytheresa

Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif in Topshop

Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra



