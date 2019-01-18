Katrina Kaif’s red silk dress or Isabelle Kaif’s black and white outfit - Which one would you wear on your next date?

We have thus far been mighty impressed with Katrina Kaif’s style sense on screen and definitely off-screen. Last night, however, we saw this diva wearing a full-sleeve midi dress with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves beautifully. Even better, however, was Katrina’s baby sister, Isabelle Kaif looking lovely in a black and white monochromatic outfit by Avaro Figlio, styled by Tanya Ghavri. The sisters kept their makeup minimal and hair open, however, Isabelle’s red lipper added the colour to her tonal look. Katrina accessorised her look with strappy silver stilettos.

Katrina Kaif in a red silk dress at Bharat teaser launch event (Viral Bhayani)

Katrina’s dress is perfect for the big date. Getting set to pop the question or expecting him to do so? Make sure your look is on point to make it an evening to remember. This dress and shoes do all the talking so you can choose to carry a nude clutch with it if you need a place to store your emergency touch up makeup, phone and some money.

Isabelle’s look, however, is an easy reminder of a simple effortless look for a day out with your beau or if you’re just meeting someone special casually. This look will stay relevant even if you choose to wear your hair differently, like in a top knot or a pulled back ponytail. You can also experiment with your lipstick and foundation. If you’re choosing heavy-kohl lined eyes or smokey eyes, dump the red lipstick or choose a light berry pink shade that complements your complexion. Remember not to go OTT though, as it could be an overkill!

Which of these would you prefer to wear?

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:00 IST