Deepika Padukone is queen of the red carpet. See her 33 best looks before her 33rd birthday

Deepika Padukone has earned herself a place in Bollywood with several hit movies, including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, where she starred opposite husband Ranveer Singh. And she’s clearly made her mark on the red carpet, too, with a graceful and decidedly fashion-thinking approach to style. Deepika Padukone, who turns 33 on January 5, has managed to strut her way into the hearts of fashion aficionados ever since she made her acting debut in 2007 with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

Today, with the styling of her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone has one of the most-coveted celebrity wardrobes around. Whether she is travelling around the globe for numerous red carpet events or simply being fabulous with her now-husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika never skips a stylish beat. To top it all off, Deepika Padukone has proven time and time again that she is one serious fashion force on the red carpet. From alluring gowns to classic sarees, she consistently knows how to walk the line between utterly sexy and ultra-sophisticated silhouettes.

Deepika Padukone has worn many innovative creations by fashion designers, such as Ashi Studio and Zuhair Murad, on the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet and made her presence felt at her Met gala debut in an incredible Prabal Gurung gown. As far as traditional Indian elegance goes, the Sabyasachi sarees she donned for a variety of award shows have all been timeless and dazzling. A lot of her red carpet sarees by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee were embellished the modern way, with a subtly sparkling finish.

All eyes will be on the Deepika Padukone on January 5, as the newly-wed actor celebrates her 33rd birthday, her first birthday after tying the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. No doubt, Deepika’s most stunning red carpet fashion is yet to come, but in honour of her birthday on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 33 of Deepika Padukone’s most flawless red carpet ensembles through the years:

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 17:20 IST