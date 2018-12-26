Katrina Kaif stuns in same floral print dress as Alia Bhatt. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have an eye for similar fashion pieces. The actors wore the same floral print, and during the same month, no less. Alia and Katrina’s flawless fashion coincidence produced two gorgeous looks. We’ve long appreciated Katrina’s style, but never have we felt so enamoured by one specific outfit. For a Christmas party in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Zero actor stepped out wearing the dreamiest Zimmermann dress (Rs 55,650).

Picked from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 Collection, Katrina Kaif’s dress featured a plunging neckline, blouson sleeves, a flared skirt, elasticized cuffs and dot scalloped trim throughout. Not only did Katrina simply wear the Zimmermann frock, but she wore it well. Pairing the mini dress with strappy brown suede heels, the stylish actor gave us the ultimate festive outfit idea: Simply add a blazer or trench in a solid colour over your mini for a flirty, youthful though unexpected party look.

But Katrina Kaif isn’t the first Bollywood star who has shown love for the Australian designer this holiday season. Remember actor Alia Bhatt’s floral maxi dress (Rs 45,490) look at the Mumbai airport, only days ago? Yep, that was Zimmermann too. Like Katrina, Alia’s longer version, also from the label’s Resort Swim 19 Collection, was in muted tones and featured a dainty rose print that felt vintage-y in a modern way. Alia Bhatt undoubtedly looked radiant in the flowing printed dress that featured a tied neckline, a fitted empire waist and delicate lace detailing. She paired the dress with a blue leather and suede sling bag from Chloé, white and nude heels and dark sunglasses.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:26 IST