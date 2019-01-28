Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif stun in traditional Indian looks at Umang 2019

Alia Bhatt’s celestial anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani to Sara Ali Khan’s Manish Malhotra lehenga with lots of sparkle: Were we dreaming or was Sunday’s Umang 2019 a bride-to-be’s heaven? Our favourite Bollywood stars shined on the red carpet of Mumbai Police’s annual cultural festival wearing designer lehengas, sarees, gowns and anarkalis that would make any wedding outfit green with envy. From Alia Bhatt in a dreamy lace creation to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan rocking one of our favourite occasion-wear trends for 2019 in metallic-accented silver and gold looks, and even Katrina Kaif leaning on the positive, complexion-enhancing effects of a red outfit.

To sum up, there were no shortage of major fashion moments at Umang 2019. From Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s blush saree and lehenga to Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Kapoor’s perfect use of fancy red pants, here are eight red carpet looks to inspire your dream wedding (and beyond) style:

Alia Bhatt looked classic and beautiful in her Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Alia’s anarkali was transformed by the fashion designer’s use of a stunning shade, somewhere between powder blue and mint green. The to-die-for floral details on the anarkali showcased multi-dimensional accents and added amazing texture to the tone-on-tone look.

Ultra-glam brides, you’re going to love Sara Ali Khan’s Manish Malhotra lehenga. Sara’s lehenga is a stunner, featuring simplistic silver metallic stripes for a restrained gleam that is ultimately feminine and regal. Sara’s look screams chic and luxe thanks to a fit-and-flare shape and sheer neckline, while her curly hairstyle with a bead-embellished hairband emits a goddess-like feel.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a rich design featuring exquisite silver and gold embroidery. Janhvi’s allover-embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit emits a soft and subtle shine against a canvas of sheer and lace. The style combines a shimmery jumpsuit with shinny tassels and a wrap skirt for a sexy, but sophisticated look. Whether you want to sparkle in all-over metallic beads, show off a subtle sheen, or flirt with a glimmering pattern, Janhvi Kapoor’s dance-ready look has got you covered.

Shraddha Kapoor wows in a bridal-worthy Manish Malhotra lehenga. The Stree actor was a straight princess in a blush metallic zardozi and floral threadwork encrusted lehenga. Making the look even more romantic? Her exquisite diamond earrings by designer jewellery label, Anmol Jewellers.

Parineeti Chopra proved a red carpet look needn’t be a gown, saree or lehenga. Don’t underestimate the power of a statement pants and a crop top. Parineeti Chopra’s separates — an embroidered off shoulder top paired with high-waist red pants — are from actor Roshni Chopra’s designer label, Shop RCDC and are priced at Rs 28,000.

Shilpa Shetty brought her bohemian spirit to the Umang 2019 red carpet in this romantic, ruffle-tiered confection. Shilpa’s Ridhima Bhasin Official ensemble carries modern appeal. If you live in pants, invest in fancy separates — a printed top and flared embellished pants — like Shilpa’s. It can be the handiest occasion-wear you’ll own, allowing you to dress in traditional Indian, without losing your boho-chic style.

Katrina Kaif’s fiery red saree-inspired ensemble is bold and loud, commanding attention while also conveying a sense of unshakeable self-confidence. Katrina looks timeless in the embellished look that she paired with a statement emerald and diamond necklace.

Karisma Kapoor’s dusty rose saree looks soft, feminine, and fashion-forward, just girly enough without being too over-the-top. The saree from designer label, Varun Bahl Couture, is paired with a flattering full-sleeved blouse with heavy white embroidery for something altogether more ethereal.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:37 IST