Watch twirling Shraddha Kapoor show off sparkly dress from literally every angle
Actor Shraddha Kapoor is an expert dress twirler! Watch her spinning her heart out in an embellished yellow Prabal Gurung dress in this super pleasing video. She’s attending IIFA 2018 in Bangkok.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 24, 2018 16:53 IST
Yellow is having a moment. Take these Neha Dhupia, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manushi Chhillar looks as proof, if you don’t believe us. And now Shraddha Kapoor is back to her best in a twirl-worthy dress in the sunny hue.
At an IIFA Awards 2018 event in Bangkok, the actor sported a show-stopping Prabal Gurung design similar to the cut-out dress that model Gigi Hadid wore in 2017, except Shraddha’s was even more fun. The 31-year-old actor has quite possibly outdone herself with this lemon-y silk chiffon hand-embroidered dress from the designer’s spring 2018 collection.
Shraddha’s beaded fringe dress came with a cutout that exposed her waistline and was held together with matching buttons. A scoop neck and cascading ruffles made this breathtaking look even more dreamy. She kept the monochrome theme in check with a pair of beige heels.
While Shraddha’s dress was perfect for showing off a fab pair of shoes, it had other benefits too: it was easy to dance in. Proof below:
Shraddha used the opportunity to show off her dazzling dress from literally every angle. Not only is the move whimsical, fun, and unexpected, it is also a much-needed break from most stuffy celebrity look poses.
Now, if only we could learn how to spin and pose like a pro!
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more