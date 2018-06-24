Watch twirling Shraddha Kapoor show off sparkly dress from literally every angle

Yellow is having a moment. Take these Neha Dhupia, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manushi Chhillar looks as proof, if you don’t believe us. And now Shraddha Kapoor is back to her best in a twirl-worthy dress in the sunny hue.

At an IIFA Awards 2018 event in Bangkok, the actor sported a show-stopping Prabal Gurung design similar to the cut-out dress that model Gigi Hadid wore in 2017, except Shraddha’s was even more fun. The 31-year-old actor has quite possibly outdone herself with this lemon-y silk chiffon hand-embroidered dress from the designer’s spring 2018 collection.

Shraddha’s beaded fringe dress came with a cutout that exposed her waistline and was held together with matching buttons. A scoop neck and cascading ruffles made this breathtaking look even more dreamy. She kept the monochrome theme in check with a pair of beige heels.

While Shraddha’s dress was perfect for showing off a fab pair of shoes, it had other benefits too: it was easy to dance in. Proof below:

Shraddha used the opportunity to show off her dazzling dress from literally every angle. Not only is the move whimsical, fun, and unexpected, it is also a much-needed break from most stuffy celebrity look poses.

Now, if only we could learn how to spin and pose like a pro!



