Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi twin on BFFs with Vogue, show how to wear a mini skirt the right way

Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger to skirt outfits, opting for breezy maxi skirts often. In fact, the Dhadak actor has become a total pro at executing the versatile staple effortlessly. We were pleasantly unsurprised to see her continuing her unwavering commitment to the statement skirt. While shooting an episode of celebrity chat show, BFFs with Vogue, with host Neha Dhupia and younger sister Khushi Kapoor, in Mumbai on Monday, Janhvi opted for something a little more daring: A metallic blue mini skirt. Janhvi Kapoor’s look was a nice change from her go-to designer dresses and ethnic Indian sets. And in case you’re thinking a miniskirt is too hard to pull off, think again. Both Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor prove it’s all about how you wear them.

While pairing with sky-high heels and a crop top would make it a trickier look for most of us, there are about a hundred different ways to style a mini skirt that make it look downright chic. What’s apparent from a study of sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s latest looks is that it is a good idea to stick to mostly modest pieces, when styling a statement mini skirt. Jahnvi Kapoor complemented her metallic skirt with an understated white T-shirt, minimal jewellery and polished heels. There’s a delicate little line between looking a sexy and cool or just very, very shiny. Style your high-shine, unapologetic metallic skirt like Janhvi Kapoor for an on-trend going-out look and expect major compliments on your styling tricks.

Meanwhile, actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, wore her high-waist animal print skirt with a classic white shirt that provided enough coverage to balance it out. Khushi’s skirt ensemble create just enough drama, while maintaining a daytime-friendly level of modesty, thanks to the elegant choice of top. Still think a mini skirt is not for you? This surprisingly versatile skirt will get more wear than you ever imagined. You might be surprised just how many places you can wear a mini skirt and white shirt combo like Khushi Kapoor’s — maybe even to the office? Finish the ensemble with a some layered metallic jewellery. It’ll add the perfect amount of interest to your look.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:08 IST