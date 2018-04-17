Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor prove thigh-high slit is in

If you want to make a major statement with at your school prom, you can always take a tip from late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. She cut a glamourous figure at her school gala in Mumbai on Saturday wearing a semi-sheer Falguni and Shane and Shane Peacock gown with star-shaped embellishments.

Her star-in-the-making sister Janhvi Kapoor might be making headlines for her acting debut in filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming Dhadak, but Khushi, 17, made it clear it was her time to shine in the intricate crystal and feather embellished creation. Designed to flatter her hourglass figure with its form-fitting design and see-through inserts in all of the right places, the Peacocks made sure Khushi winged it at her prom, and it’s one of the best looks we’ve seen on her to date.

Khushi’s dramatic feather-hem gown is ultra-daring — it has a plunging neckline, very high slit, and it’s basically backless — and incredibly glamorous, especially when paired with knockout black ankle strap heels, perfect beach waves (her jaw-dropping, waist-long strands were simply fabulous and attention-grabbing), a soft-pink blushed cheeks paired with a bold berry lip and the smokiest smoky eye. The finished result is decidedly modern and youthful, plus it’s a wonderful cocktail-party look.

Khushi’s designer number is very bold. So if you go for a similarly exciting look at your school or college prom or farewell, make sure you add a little coverage via a chic jacket. The right outerwear choice will tone down the intensity of the gown’s sexy details and make it just a touch more conservative. For something simpler with the leg-baring thigh-high slit try an above-the-ankle hemline.

Khushi’s look can best be described as pure confidence, and she wears it well, but she is not the only one. You may have noticed the plunging-neckline-and-thigh-high-slit look has taken over Bollywood, and everyone from Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Sonakshi Sinha have dived into the trend with risque gowns. Shilpa has been taking the thigh-high split trend to whole new levels, look after look, but Alia really took the cake when she wore a daring waist-high slit in March 2018 and had everyone talking.

Want to see which other leggy actors have sported gowns with extreme slits in recent months? Scroll through to find out:

1. We love a thigh-high slit gown because it is a total power move, and the way actor Alia Bhatt wore this asymmetrical Nedret Taciroglu in the prettiest shade of pink in March 2018, it says, “Hi, hello, I am here to conquer cinema.”

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s entire look is sexy, powerful, and badass. The actor brought in the new year in a sheer and velvet Manish Malhotra gown with tassles and an exposed leg that had us thinking how such a sexy dress could also look so sophisticated? Click here for more details.

3. We have seen a lot of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s sartorial slayage via this of-the-moment silhouette. The actor’s intricately-draped chiffon gown featuring a hand-embroidered bodice works because there aren’t too many elements competing for attention, just her mile-long left leg. Shilpa wore this look from designers Shweta and Karan’s label Aroka in April 2018. Click here for more details.

4. What happens when one of the most beautiful actors wears an insanely standout dress? Sartorial gold, as you can see from these images of actor Sonakshi Sinha taken in February 2018. Her angelic Manish Malhotra gown was made a little less goody-goody via a thigh-high slit.

5. If you want to wear a truly leg-baring thigh-high slit, consider how actor Kiara Advani did it. In March 2014, she showed off miles of leg in a Manish Malhotra design. By picking a sober colour and opting for a sheer details, all eyes are on her legs - which is the point, isn’t it?

6. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene’s anything-but-regular black Mark Bumgarner look from December 2017 featured a one-shoulder detail and a sassy thigh-high slit. While this wasn’t as risque as other celeb slits but still subtly sexy. Click here for more details.

7. Instead of baring it all for the world to see, in March 2018, actor Disha Patani gracefully revealed glimpses of skin through strategically placed cutouts — a touch more modest, but definitely sexy — and a high slit in the floor-touching Shehlaa Khan dress with asymmetrical ruffle layers that featured a small keyhole cutout at the midriff. Click here for more details.

8. Aactor Taapsee Pannu always proudly puts her curves on display at red carpet events. In December 2018, she wore an unusual, but totally cool, all-black Pankaj and Nidhi gown with waist-high slit and a plunging neckline. Click here for more details.

9. While actor Vaani Kapoor’s plunging neckline might have caught your attention initially, it’s her see-through skirt with a high slit that will keep it. She wore this daring Redemption Fashion Brand look in January 2018.

