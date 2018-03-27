 Baaghi 2’s Disha Patani cuts a fine figure in blue dress with peekaboo details. See pics | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Baaghi 2’s Disha Patani cuts a fine figure in blue dress with peekaboo details. See pics

How do you pull off a cutout dress and still look sophisticated? Learn from actor Disha Patani, who stepped out in a blue Shehlaa Khan dress with asymmetrical ruffles and bow detail.

fashion and trends Updated: Mar 27, 2018 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Disha Patani of Baaghi 2 looks crazy good in blue. Agree? (Instagram/ Disha Patani)
Disha Patani of Baaghi 2 looks crazy good in blue. Agree? (Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Actor Disha Patani is known for her sexy-but-sophisticated looks that bridge the gap between steamy (hello, sequin skirt) and completely elegant. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it: And the uber-stylish star did just that in her strapless cobalt blue dress from designer Shehlaa Khan.


Instead of baring it all for the world to see, the Baaghi 2 star gracefully revealed glimpses of skin through strategically placed cutouts — a touch more modest, but definitely sexy — in the floor-touching dress with asymmetrical ruffle layers that featured a small keyhole cutout at the midriff. The bow detail added a sweet touch to it.

Disha looks crazy good in blue with those dramatic calf-length gladiator sandals, but her minimal make-up, tied-up hair and the modest hemline keep her from looking over-the-top. Her dress is the perfect balance between sexy and demure and great for days when you aren’t feeling so ab-tastic but still want to dress sexy.

Don’t wait, wear a similar cutout dress with a statement clutch on your next date night or some wedges for the next outdoor brunch you’re attending.

