Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is a stunner. See pics from her prom

Sridevi would have been a proud mama if she could see her kids right now. While her elder daughter, Janhvi, is making her Bollywood debut this year, her younger daughter, Khushi, will soon finish school and celebrated her prom night on Saturday. And because this a Bollywood family we are talking about, it’s nothing like the farewells we got in out final year.

The 17-year-old enjoyed the most glamourous prom you could imagine. She wore a stunning, sparkly Falguni and Shane Peacock gown and even her cousin, Sonam Kapoor, couldn’t help swoon over her. She posted her pictures on her Instagram story. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri and Falguni Peacock also posted gorgeous pictures for her fans.

Khushi goes to school at the very posh Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, which sort of explains the magnitude of the prom. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah also attend school there. They too, were seen decked up and looking their prettiest best several pictures shared online. Check them out:

Khushi and her big sister Janhvi are known as two of the most stylish star kids of Bollywood, thanks to their late mother Sridevi. The actor died in February in Dubai of accidental drowning and her daughters and husband Boney Kapoor have been trying to get back to their lives since the huge loss.

Sridevi was recently posthumously awarded the National Award for Best Actress for her work in her film, Mom.

Janhvi will soon make her debut in Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter. The film releases on July 6.

