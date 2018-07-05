Forget jeans or shorts, Janhvi Kapoor proves skirts are the best way to stay cool

Janhvi Kapoor showed up to a promotion event for her debut film Dhadak in Mumbai on Wednesday in a must-have striped maxi skirt, and we couldn’t adore the choice more.

Janhvi’s skirt from Label : Anushree not only paired perfectly with her ivory bustier and showed off her toned midriff, but it somehow screamed summer, spring, monsoon and winter, all at the same time. We love how cool, calm, and collected Janhvi’s look is, all while maintaining an effortless and laid-back vibe.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of long skirts, take a quick look at Janhvi’s maxi skirt ensemble, and we guarantee you’ll be itching to add a maxi to your wardrobe ASAP. It is a piece you can dress up or down, making it the perfect versatile skirt to have in your wardrobe.

If you were wearing Janhvi’s skirt, you’d twirl too.

Janhvi’s ability to pull off a breezy maxi skirt is certainly covetable, but her latest OOTD reminded us that this isn’t the first time the budding fashionista’s pulled off an impressive styling trick with a skirt. In fact, while on the Dhadak press tour, we’ve seen Janhvi mixing up skirts, in knee-grazing or maxi length, with itsy-bitsy tops and more modest, sleek ones for a number of Indo-Western looks.

Janhvi’s simple and chic skirt looks are a perfectly airy middle ground between the suffocating hotness of jeans, the casual attitude of shorts, and the femininity of a dress. Long story short: Janhvi proves skirts are a seasonless staple — both the mini and maxi varieties. That is, if you know what to wear with them.

So, scroll down to see Janhvi outfit the skirt three different ways:

Janhvi wearing SurilyG, Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas and STAC Fine Jewellery

Janhvi wearing Punit Balana, Azotiique and Amrapali Jewels

Janhvi wearing Luisa Beccaria and Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas

