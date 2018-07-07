Janhvi Kapoor’s skirt, halter crop top outfit is pretty cute and stylish

When we were 21, we doubt if we were as polished as Janhvi Kapoor. The budding actor, who makes her debut with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dhadak on July 20, opts for pretty pieces and pastel colours, but always adds a few playful accents to keep her look youthful.

While promoting Dhadak in Pune on Friday, Janhvi stuck to her unapologetically girly look — and it totally worked.

Here is her Payal Singhal and Agami by Neha Agarwal look in full.

Here’s a close-up:

Not only does the ultra-feminine tulle skirt and of-the-moment halter neck crop top pairing provide the right amount of comfort and cool, when styled accordingly, it’s a combo that can easily work for weekend get-togethers and formal, festive events.

In the season’s most popular colour — aka blush — Janhvi’s skirt feels perfectly feminine and completely on trend. The addition of embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet and black metal earrings from Amrapali Jewels lend a fun and dramatic feel to Janhvi’s polished, girlish look.

Janhvi is fast becoming one of the most sartorially savvy celebrities we know, and she especially excels when it comes to wearing feminine pieces in a fashion-forward way. Whether it’s floral prints or bold colours, Janhvi always incorporates current trends into her look, and she has her own modern, take on skirts.

Ahead, some Janhvi Kapoor-approved ways to style skirt-and-top outfits, as seen on her Dhadak press junket:

Janhvi wearing Label : Anushree

Janhvi wearing SurilyG, Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas and STAC Fine Jewellery

Janhvi wearing Punit Balana, Azotiique and Amrapali Jewels

Janhvi wearing Luisa Beccaria and Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas

