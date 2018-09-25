Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi are the prettiest princesses around. See new pics from Italy

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor know how to put a fashionable foot forward -- there’s designer clothes, photo shoots, and let’s not forget the constant presence of a glam squad, enabling them to look fabulous literally all the time. However, in recent days, the sisters seem to have taken their already very impressive life up a few notches, whilst in Italy for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s engagement celebrations. On Monday, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai after living the epitome of La Dolce Vita.

At the high profile three-day Ambani bash, we assume they would have lounged on boats (we know, sister Sonam Kapoor did), swam in crystal blue waters (Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and gang did) and eaten local, delicious food. If this is not the complete and utter definition of #holidaygoals, then we don’t know what is.

But Khushi and Janhvi are now making us just as envious of their fashion from their Italian getaway. Their fresh pictures on social media prove the siblings upped the style stakes on the trip; their new looks could definitely give sister Sonam (Bollywood’s unofficial fashion queen) a run for her money.

Between the two, Khushi and Janhvi sported several impressive looks, including a dress by Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer who was a favourite of their later mother, Sridevi. One of Janhvi’s best fashion moments though, involved a little black dress from British designer Julien Macdonald.

See Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor pose in Insta-worthy outfits in the photos ahead, with the picturesque Lake Como providing the ideal background:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 17:17 IST