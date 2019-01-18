Mira Rajput stuns in crop top, matching pants. Even Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan are fans of co-ords

Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan’s latest looks prove that one of the coolest ways to wear co-ords is to pair a crop top with a matching pair of trousers. On Wednesday, Mira, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, was spotted embracing the co-ords trend at actor Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday party in Mumbai. Mira wore an off-shoulder crop top and matching flared high-waisted pants. Clean and simple. Mira Rajput shows the best way to do a more formal look when wearing a crop top is to coordinate it with your trousers. We are also digging her metallic clutch. If you’re on a night out, but don’t want to revert to the standard jean-and-top combo or little black dress, then try statement pants worn with a matching crop top, à la Mira Rajput.

Aside from making your OOTD’s a total breeze to put together, co-ords are an awesome way to wear fun prints, which, in case you haven’t noticed, actors Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan proved with their outfits by fashion designer Masaba Gupta. From breezy coconut motifs to glass patterns, quirky prints added a whimsical spirit to their looks from the designer’s resort 2019 collection. Sara rocked the printed co-ords, while promoting her debut film Kedarnath. The Simmba actor flashed just the right amount of skin in her strapless crop top; one thing’s for sure, the girl’s got abs. Take note: Adding statement earrings to your co-ord will up your style credentials even more. This crop top-pants set, as seen on Sara Ali Khan, is perfect for any weekend activity. You can but it online for Rs 15,000.

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to wear bold brights. Priyanka’s funky coordinates consisted of high-waisted trousers and a plunging crop top with long sleeves highlighting her slender waist. The flared pants and belted blouse came in the same in-your-face pattern: Almost life-like brown coconuts, as well as breezy coconut trees, covering the red satin garment they are printed on. You can now get your hands on the same printed House of Masaba ensemble that Priyanka Chopra wore in November, days before her wedding to singer Nick Jonas— It is priced at Rs 16,000. Boho girls will love this one. And the best part? No need for loud accessories here — this outfit does all the talking.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:16 IST