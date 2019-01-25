Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput’s stunning lehengas are perfect for weddings. See pics

Kareena Kapoor channelled regal vibes wearing a cream Anita Dongre lehenga at Isha Ambani’s wedding on December 12. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, opted for an opulent velvet lehenga, also by the fashion designer, at the celebrity-filled Ambani wedding. Aishwarya Rai wowed, as always, in a perfect-for-a-bride lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock (not to mention her stunning jewellery) at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1. Sonam Kapoor proved that nude can be the most flattering colour for a big night, when she wore an ethereal nude and gold lehenga at a friend’s wedding celebration in Mumbai.

Received an invitation for a fancy family wedding or that of a friend’s, but are filled with dread over what to wear? Don’t. Why not have fun and see this as an opportunity to have your own celebrity fashion moment? Lehengas are perfect for such festive occasions, whether you’re into textured velvet designs, like Mira Rajput’s Anita Dongre lehenga, or sparkling sequins, like Disha Patani and Aishwarya Rai’s Falguni and Shane Peacock numbers .

When it comes to colour palette, rich jewel tones are stunning from emerald green (See Sophie Turner’s lehengas from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in Jodhpur) to burgundy and plum: Remember Janhvi Kapoor’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding? If you are not into bold shades and have a subdued taste, go for something in classic and elegant pastels and whites: Hello, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan! Floral-adorned lehengas, as seen on Alia Bhatt at the Ambani wedding, are equally on-trend and flattering. So, if you have a swanky wedding to attend in 2019, scroll through for the only wedding lehengas you need to see.

Alia Bhatt wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor a wearing Good Earth India lehenga for a friend’s wedding celebration in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor wearing an Anita Dongre lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga for an awards red carpet in Mumbai

Mira Rajput wearing an Anita Dongre lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Disha Patani wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Kiara Advani wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai

Sophie Turner wearing an Anita Dongre lehenga for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi fuction in Jodhpur

Parineeti Chopra wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Jodhpur

Tamannaah Bhatia wearing a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Mumbai

Patralekhaa wearing a Reeti Arneja lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Mumbai

Vaani Kapoor wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Mumbai

Kriti Sanon wearing a Zara Umrigar lehenga for Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception in Mumbai

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:13 IST