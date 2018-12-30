Isha Ambani’s best looks of 2018 include stunning Sabyasachi lehenga, Valentino gown. See pics

Isha Ambani’s outfits stand out in the crowd. It’s not so much that what the heiress — Isha is the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani — wears is so different or out-there; it’s that she doesn’t overdo it, knows how to accessorise, and always keeps things classy. Sure, Isha Ambani has got some go-to international designer labels, including Valentino — the Italian designer even created a rich custom gold and ivory lehenga for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s Mumbai reception on December 14 — but she also has an eye for one-of-a-kind ethnic Indian looks. Isha secured a handful of them from leading Indian designers, like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

If we had to guess, we’d say Isha Ambani’s fashion goal in 2018 was to mix the new with the old; and she did so with such confidence that she’s quickly become one of our favourite fashion stars. Case in point: Isha Ambani stunned in a showstopping Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga covered in delicate beads and crystals, as she married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12 at Antilia, the Ambani’s luxurious family home in Mumbai. Isha’s off-white and gold wedding lehenga was hand-embroidered in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work and her mother Nita Ambani’s 35-year-old wedding saree was also incorporated in the bespoke bridal lehenga.

Isha Ambani’s 2018 style has been sort of fascinating to watch and we thank her for providing us with endless outfit inspiration every time she stepped out, often surprising us with her sartorial choices. The Ambani heiress wore everything from a shimmery Dolce and Gabbana gown with a matching embellished headband and statement diamonds at her and Anand Piramal’s engagement celebrations in Lake Como, Italy to glamorous all-black Giorgio Armani separates, comprising a luxe embellished top and chic palazzo pants.

For her star-studded wedding festivities, Isha Ambani favoured fashion designers, such as, for Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra for regal lehengas, whilst opting for the likes of Armani for red-carpet events. Isha’s sophisticated elegance has placed her firmly amongst the best-dressed stars of 2018. With ample lehengas, tailored pants, and embellished gowns, Isha Ambani is a case in good style and grace. See what we’re talking about ahead, as we to put together a list of Isha Ambani’s 10 best looks:

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 17:21 IST