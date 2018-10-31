Isha Ambani’s most stylish looks, 8 times she dressed like a princess and totally pulled it off

Isha Ambani is not a celebrity, but thanks to a parade of oh-so-pretty outfits, the heiress — her father is businessman Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world — is making a mark for herself in the fashion circuit. The ring on her finger isn’t the only new addition to Isha’s style — she got engaged to businessman Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy and the two are set to tie the knot in Mumbai on December 12. The bride-to-be’s taste has evolved from pretty and girlish to a bold fashion sensibility.

In 2018, Isha, proved she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. In August, the 27-year-old took a risk when she wore an unexpected Valentino gown with flirty sheer panels, shiny beading and alluring butterfly motifs, while attending actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’ engagement party with her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in Mumbai. She topped that by wearing a shimmery Dolce and Gabbana gown with a matching embellished headband and jewels at her engagement celebrations in September.

Isha even stunned us when she attended the opening ceremony for the on-going Jio Mami festival at Mumbai wearing glamorous all-black Giorgio Armani separates: A luxe embellished top with chic palazzo pants. The radiant bride-to-be, who beamed and smiled while posing on the festival’s red carpet, accessorised the statement ensemble with glimmering diamond earrings; an ultra-glam Saint Laurent clutch was the perfect accompaniment to her evening rendezvous.

To say the Ambani heiress is winning hearts with her looks is an understatement. As Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding date nears, a look back at the bride-to-be’s recent sartorial choices — Only Isha could step out dressed like a princess, and completely pull it off. Keep scrolling and you’ll see it for yourself:

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:55 IST