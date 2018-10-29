Isha Ambani looks enchanting in gorgeous gold and pink lehenga at family puja. See pics

For her star-studded engagement with Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani wore something straight out of a fairy tale: A beautiful Dolce and Gabbana gown covered in intricate beading and accessorised with a matching embellished headband and jewels. The stunning dress suited the heiress’ -- her father is businessman Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world -- lavish day-time engagement celebrations at Lake Como, Italy.

Isha wore two beautiful dresses -- she donned an embellished lemon yellow dress that hit below the knee for her engagment party -- at the two-day celebrations in September. And on Sunday, Isha wore another outfit fit for a princess, which we can’t stop swooning over.

For a Ganesh puja at the Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilia, Isha wore a custom creation by designer label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Isha’s blush lehenga featured delicate gold beading on a champagne-hued choli with a matching skirt and dupatta covered in ornate beading and embroidery. The bride-to-be’s festive look was complemented by a set of fabulous diamond necklace and earrings. But Isha, who is reportedly tying the knot with Anand Piramal in December, wasn’t the only one to look amazing at the family festivities.

While Sunday’s Ganesh puja celebrations had a slightly more low-key vibe than Isha’s grand Italian celebrations, the Ambani women were dressed to the nines. Also opting for pastels were Isha’s cousin Isheta Salgaocar and Akash Ambani’s fiance Shloka Mehta -- both dressed in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Isha’s mother, educationist and entrepreneur, Nita Ambani looked equally gorgeous in extravagant emerald and diamond jewels and a shiny, eye-popping red lehenga set, also from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

In July, Isha Ambani looked ethereal at her twin brother Akash Ambani and his fiancé Shloka Mehta’s engagement celebrations. See her three shimmery, beaded Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehengas below:

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 16:13 IST