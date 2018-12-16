Isha Ambani’s red velvet lehenga by Sabyasachi is the epitome of wedding reception style goals. See pics

On Saturday, Isha Ambani was a stunner in a Sabyasachi lehenga we just can’t get over. To celebrate Isha’s marriage to Anand Piramal — the two tied the knot on December 12 at Antilia, the Ambani’s luxurious family home in Mumbai — a second wedding reception for the newlyweds was thrown by the bride’s parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Isha’s look at the lavish celebration gave us, and probably a lot of brides-to-be, something to discuss. It wasn’t just the gorgeous red colour that caught our eye — it’s the material that truly made this a must-see wedding look. Super luxe velvet:

How pretty is Isha Ambani’s reception look? Between that lush and beautiful velvet and that super glam colour (the designer’s signature ‘gulkand burgundy’ hue), this rich Sabyasachi lehenga is fit for a queen. Velvet has been a major fashion trend, especially for brides, and it’s continuing to go strong even now. Sure, the combination of the regal colour and fabric make Isha’s look a winner, but the other details are just as stunning. The exquisite design from Sabyasachi’s zardosi revival series is no ordinary lehenga, as it’s jam-packed with rich sartorial details that qualify it more as a piece of fine artwork than a mere outfit. Look closely, and note the intricate salma-sitara, dabka, bullion and silver floral embroidery that adorns the velvet fabric.

Though Isha Ambani’s custom Sabyasachi creation was for her reception, the ornate lehenga is is pretty ideal for an actual wedding ceremony. With a colour and material this rich, the Ambani heiress didn’t need much in the accessories department, minus a pair of dainty diamond earrings, a statement diamond necklace and a few diamond bangles. To tie it all together, Isha wore simple make-up that perfectly accentuated the Sabyasachi lehenga’s meticulous embroidery. Simple and elegant blow-dried hair with soft curls at the bottom added a nice finishing touch.

But the night wasn’t just about Isha Ambani’s stunning reception style. Her parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, too looked regal in their Sabyasachi looks. Mukesh Ambani wore a custom ivory raw silk sherwani, hand-embroidered with resham and zari and adorned with Bengal tiger buttons in gold, encircled with Japanese cultured pearls. While Nita Ambani wore a custom purple velvet lehenga from the designer’s zardosi revival series.

