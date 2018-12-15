Isha Ambani’s wedding reception: Isha dazzles in white and gold while Anand sports an all-Black outfit

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who tied the knot on December 12, welcomed guests from the film industry and corporate world at their wedding reception last night. After a starry affair that began with Isha-Anand’s sangeet last weekend in Udaipur, their wedding was buzzing with high-profile guests, looking their best at the wedding, followed by the reception yesterday.

Isha was seen wearing a golden shimmery lehenga set that she paired with diamond jewellery. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled into a half-bun. Both Anand and Isha looked radiant from the wedding excitement and we loved how the two complemented each other. Anand wore an all-black self-design suit that was a perfect match to Isha’s all-gold and diamond look.

Isha’s mom, Neeta Ambani was seen twinning with Anand’s mother in baby pink. Where Neeta Ambani wore a saree, Mrs. Piramal (Sr.) was seen in a suit with a heavy embellished dupatta.

Isha’s brother and to-be sister-in-law, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen twinning in red:

Also seen at the reception were Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and their husbands respectively. Actor Sunny Deol was spotted too at the reception. While Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani wore purple, Ahana wore navy blue and her husband Vaibhav wore black. Hema Malini looked gorgeous in a pink silk sari.

Father-son duo Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived sporting beautifully embroidered shawls along with their ethnic wear.

Actor Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha made an entry in a light green one-shoulder gown.

Singer Falguni Pathak was also spotted at the reception and looked lovely in a black kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket.

Take a look at the decor of the reception too which was a statement on its own.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 17:58 IST