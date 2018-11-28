Isha Ambani looks regal in Sabyasachi lehenga for pre-wedding puja. See pics

The Ambanis love everything rich and nice and we aren’t complaining. Isha Ambani’s pre –wedding wardrobe is nothing less than a perfect mix of tradition and contemporary style. As Isha Ambani is all set to wed Anand Pirmal on December 12, we are mostly glued to our phones, hitting refresh to check updates for the next big fat Ambani wedding. And as the family is gearing up for the wedding, they are hosting several events. They have already held a dandiya night and a Graha Shanti puja. For the latter occasion, Isha wore a Sabyasachi lehenga that was custom-made for her.

She wore a hand-painted and hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga with an antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. She is also seen wearing a necklace and earring set featuring uncut syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. The heritage jewellery is by Sabyasachi as well and she looked nothing less than royalty.

Before tying the knot, the couple will also enjoy pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on December 8 and 9. Their wedding invite, which costs a whooping Rs 3 lakh, came with necklaces made of semi-precious stones, a musical box that played the Gayatri mantra and pictures of deities.

Now we are wondering as to who is going to design her wedding trousseau and looks for the rest of the functions as the wedding won’t be anything less than what we have imagined. The Instagram images have received likes more than 1.5 lakhs and this millennial youth icon’s look is loved and appreciated by many and the followers are now waiting for her next looks.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:39 IST