Isha Ambani’s princess-inspired lehenga has the most gorgeous embellishments. See pics

Whenever Isha Ambani steps out for a formal affair, all eyes are on her latest designer look. From elegant, off-the-shoulder sheer gowns and glamorous separates to shimmery lehengas, the soon-to-be-married heiress -- her father is businessman Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world -- always keeps us guessing. Take a look at Isha’s radiant new look below:

On Friday, Isha stole the show again in a bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga at a dandiya function hosted by her grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, to kickstart the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding festivities. In September, 2018, Isha got engaged to the businessman in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy and the two are set to tie the knot in Mumbai on December 12.

We can’t decide which aspect of Isha’s look we love more: The beading and mirror embellishments or the vibrantly-hued design. Thanks to its calm and feminine hues -- petal pink, muted mint, powder blue, butter yellow, pale coral, burnt orange and subdued red -- Isha’s multi-tone lehenga looks bold and colourful without being full of colour. The blush undertones of her ensemble brightened up Isha’s cheeks, while her accessories -- a whimsical one-of-a-kind diamond floral bandeau necklace and sparkling drop earrings -- lent to the overall festive yet elegant vibe of the lehenga. She swept her half-tied hair back to show off her exquisite diamond jewellery.

Nita Ambani joined daughter Isha at the Ambani bash on Friday. For the occasion, the educationist, businesswoman and philanthropist, too picked out her very best: A lighter and brighter multi-coloured lehenga with a beautiful floral pattern from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture.

Isha is one of the world’s richest daughter, so it makes sense that she has a wardrobe to match. We cannot wait to see what the Ambani heiress will wear to her wedding, come December. From her wedding-ready lehengas to modern day princess looks, here are some of our favourite Isha Ambani outfits:

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 17:25 IST