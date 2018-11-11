Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s wedding invitation card looks regal

Wedding season is here, and some of the biggest names are getting hitched this year. So, while there is a lot of buzz about the upcoming Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding in Italy, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying pre-wedding bashes in New York and Amsterdam ahead of her wedding with Nick Jonas. Another much-anticipated wedding is of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who are all set to get married on December 12.

While the wedding promises to be a lavish affair, their wedding card is nothing short of stunning and is reportedly worth Rs 3 lakh. Videos of the wedding card are doing the rounds on social media.

The invitation is packed inside an intricately designed box, and features the initial of the couple ‘IA’ on top. The box opens to a diary which features invites to the wedding, as well as a letter written by Isha and Anand. The invite also contains the itinerary of the wedding functions. It also contains a box embossed with golden embroidery, which plays the tune of the Gayatri Mantra once it is opened. Apart from that, there are four other small boxes as well with gifts.

Check out the video of the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding invite here:

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:16 IST