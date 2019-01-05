Sophie Turner wore so many stunning lehengas at Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. See pics

Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas attended the wedding celebrations of his brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur wearing coordinating stylish ensembles. While Sophie went for lehengas by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Anita Dongre, Joe also opted for ethnic Indian looks by these fashion designers . We particularly loved Sophie Turner’s ethnic Indian looks, complete with heavy jewellery. If you want to be the best dressed guest at an upcoming wedding, reach for some of this season’s most stylish lehengas spotted on the Game of Thrones actor at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding in December.

The wedding season is in full swing and that means guaranteed travel, family reunions, and late nights dancing with friends and family, but also the conundrum of what to wear. If you find yourself with more than a few ceremonies to attend and very little time left to shop for a wedding outfit, Sophie Turner’s beautiful lehengas from Priyanka Chopra’s sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremony might inspire you. No matter the setting or dress code, you’ll arrive in style with these picks. Do like Sophie and pair these lehengas with statement earrings and minimal make-up or add an opulent necklace for a luxe look. Keep scrolling to see the fresh wedding outfit ideas to try in 2019, courtesy Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark:

Sophie Turner wearing an Anita Dongre lehenga at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi

Sophie Turner wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s sangeet

Sophie Turner wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding ceremony

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 10:02 IST