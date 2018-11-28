Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look great in traditional Indian suits at family puja with Joe and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kicked off their exciting wedding weekend with a dinner party in Mumbai on Monday. And on Wednesday the soon-to-be married couple and their family and friends all gathered to celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a traditional puja at the Mumbai home of Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Priyanka, who wore a heavily embellished sky blue suit, was spotted entering her mother’s home for the puja, while mingling with her Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner. Priyanka completed the ensemble with statement sunglasses, shoulder-grazing earrings and, of course, the Tiffany & Co. diamond that Nick proposed with. Meanwhile, Nick was spotted in an embroidered pink kurta, paired cream pyjamas.

You were probably expecting the groom’s family to wear something traditional Indian for the lavish wedding festivities in Jodhpur between on November 29 and December 2. But for the puja, not only Nick, even Sophie and Joe surprised everyone by wearing ethnic Indian outfits. While Sophie rocked a red suit embellished with beads and embroidery with a bright yellow dupatta, Joe and Nick wore coordinating blue and pink kurta pyjama sets for the special occasion:

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping us on our toes with multiple public appearances with Nick Jonas, since he arrived in India on Friday for their impending wedding. Their celebrations got started, after Nick joined Priyanka’s family for Thanksgiving in Delhi and their extended family started to arrive in India. The soon-to-be Mr and Mrs Jonas also took to Instagram to share several fun snaps from their ongoing pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai, including a photo of them posing along with a bunch of their close friends for a night out, including Sophie and Joe, as well as Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to tie the knot in an extravagant wedding on December 2 in accordance to Hindu customs at at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. The festivities will be a private affair with only the family and some close friends present and will kick off on November 29 with a mehendi ceremony. Keep reading for more of the pre-wedding festivities, and then get all the details on one of the highly-anticipated wedding. Ahead, see photos of Nick, Priyanka, Joe, Sophie, and the whole family enjoying their time in India.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:49 IST