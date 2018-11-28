Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Mehendi, sangeet on Nov 29, two wedding ceremonies on Dec 2

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to tie the knot twice on December 2, just like her friends Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who tied the knot in Konkani and Sikh wedding ceremonies in Italy. The grand wedding celebrations at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur will begin on November 29 and will culminate on December 2, post which the couple will also throw a lavish reception in Delhi for their family members. According to a report in DNA, the mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on November 29 at the Umaid Bhawan and will be a fun affair. Earlier it was reported that while Nick will perform a medley of his songs, Priyanka will be performing a few of her hit dance numbers. The report also suggests that the couple will also recreate their first date at the event.

The pre-wedding ceremonies will continue with a haldi ceremony on November 30. A cocktail party has also been organised for the two families, relatives and friends before the big day. The report suggests that the lovebirds will take their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony which will then be followed by a Hindu ceremony in the later part of the day. The couple who have reportedly chosen colour coordinated wedding ensembles will change their attire for the Hindu wedding.

A source has claimed that the family will fly from Mumbai to Jodhpur in a chartered flight from where they will reach the Umaid Bhawan Palace in a chopper. The newlyweds will leave Jodhpur in a chopper on December 3 and the families will also fly to Delhi the same day. As per the report, a grand reception will be held at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi the next day. The couple and their families will then return to Mumbai where a grand reception is expected to take place for the film fraternity in the second week of December.

Priyanka, who recently took out time amid her wedding preparations for a live-athon at Facebook’s Mumbai office on Tuesday, November 27, will take off to Sikkim on December 6 along with her mother Madhu Chopra. The two will attend the press conference of their regional production Pahuna.

The guests for the bit fat Indian wedding have already arrived in India to witness it. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas along with fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner had landed in India on Monday and partied hard with the couple in Mumbai.

