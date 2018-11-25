Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s post-wedding party was full of love, music: All inside pics, videos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’sMumbai bash, hosted by his sister Ritika seems to be the high point of their wedding celebrations. With Ranveer in a quirky attire and kohl-rimmed eyes and Deepika in a Sabyasachi lehenga, the newlyweds stepped out to party hard and had a blast on the dance floor.

After wearing a golden silk sari at the Bengaluru reception, Deepika looked different in a modern Sabyasachi Dil Guldasta lehenga at the bash. She looked no less than Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in kohl-rimmed eyes and red flowers adorning her braided hairdo by Gabriel Georgiou. After wearing a dhoti-kurta during the Konkani ceremony and sherwanis at his Sikh wedding ceremony and Bengaluru reception, Ranveer too brought out a sea change in his look by arriving in a quirky multi-coloured outfit by Manish Arora for the DJ party.

The two put up a classic appearance for their wedding reception in Bengaluru hosted by Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

Since all the previous functions were traditional events, the newlyweds laughed their hearts out at the DJ bash. The two danced to Gallan Goodiyaan from his film Dil Dhadakne Do besides other English songs as well as Govinda’s hit numbers. Ranveer also gave a speech for his ladylove and proudly decalred, “I have married the most beautiful woman in the world.” Have a look at some of more inside pictures and videos from the gala...

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 18:08 IST