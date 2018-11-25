Ranveer Singh declares love for Deepika Padukone, says he married the most beautiful woman in the world. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most sought-after couple in Bollywood today. For the last two weeks, they have kept their fans in raptures thanks to the pictures and videos from their various wedding ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy and their reception in Bengaluru. On their return to Mumbai from Bengaluru, Ranveer’s sister Ritika threw a party for them. In the videos that are now online, we see both of them dancing to songs, both Bollywood and English ones.

However, one particular video has stood out where Ranveer can be seen making a speech. In the said video, he declares his love for his wife and says that he has married the most beautiful woman in the world. He also thanks her for obliging him by wearing a dress similar to the kind Mexican artist Frida Kahlo often wore. He also spoke of a pusy cat motif on his sherwani and thanked all who had gathered there to celebrate their union. He also tells Deepika that they will have an “epic future together”.

Check out the video here:

Deepika’s look at the do was definitely the talking point at the party. Her get-up is like that of Frida, complete with her roses-hemmed hairdo. Ranveer, on his part, was the live wire at the party, dancing with Deepika to English songs, hit songs from his films like Gallan Goodiyaan and popular Govinda numbers.

In the videos and pictures that are online, we clearly see what a wonderful time the couple had.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in the Italian lakeside town of Como in mid-November and have since been the toast of the crowds. Initially, pictures from the many ceremonies were hard to come by but after the official pictures were shared by the couple, there has been a steady stream of updates about their wedding celebrations. Most recent were pictures and videos from their Bengaluru reception where the two of them looked nothing less than a royal couple.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018