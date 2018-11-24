Newlywed Ranveer Singh returns to work after wedding with Deepika Padukone. See pic

Actor Ranveer Singh is the busiest person at present. The actor, who tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in an extravagant but private wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, just returned to Mumbai from their Bengaluru reception hosted by her family. The couple will reportedly host three wedding receptions in Mumbai -- one for their family and near and dear ones on November 24, second for the media on November 28 and third for their industry friends on December 1. However, amid all the celebrations and series of parties, the actor took out time for some work.

📷| Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZfFeWdovq — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 23, 2018

His next film Simmba, an action-thriller directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release ahead of the New Year on December 28. With about a month for the release, the actor headed for a dubbing session amid his busy schedule. A fanpage shared a picture of the actor assumed to be spotted at YRF studios while dubbing for the film. Dressed in a red jacket and white tee-shirt, the Padmaavat actor can be seen making a victory sign for the camera.

A day after their Bengaluru reception, Ranveer had also shared a video for Simmba director Rohit. In the video, the actor can be seen giving a thank you speech for the filmmaker on the last day of the shoot. The Gunday actor will be seen with newcomer Sara Ali Khan in the film and the leaked stills of the film prove the two will make an impressive onscreen pair. The two will be seen grooving to the hit 90’s number ‘Ladka Aankh Maare’ from the film Tere Mere Sapne, which has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Simmba. Ranveer plays a policeman in the film for the first time and sports a moustache. His character has been found similar to Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. The film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana whereas Ajay Devgn will reportedly be seen in a cameo role as Singham.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:20 IST