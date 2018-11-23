Ranveer Singh’s family portrait with parents Jagjit and Anju and sister Ritika looks regal. See pic

It is only natural that all the focus would be on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding and post-wedding festivities. All through the various ceremonies, viewers have been witness to the beautiful clothes worn by the couple.

Deepika’s Bengaluru reception sari was a gift from her mother Ujjala Padukone and was styled by fashion designer Sabyasachi while Ranveer Singh’s clothes were done by designer Rohit Bal. Looking dapper in a rich embroidered black sherwani and matching black pants, Ranveer pulled of the classy look with elan.

Looks like not just Ranveer, his entire family including mother Anju, father Jagjit and sister Ritika were dressed in Rohit Bal’s creations.

Sharing a picture of the family, Rohit wrote on Instagram: “Ranveer Singh and his beautiful family all dressed in ROHIT BAL COUTURE God Bless the beautiful couple and may the families stay blessed with Love , Peace, Happiness , Prosperity and above all Good Health . Love and hugs.”

In the picture, we see all four of the family, dressed in shades of black and gold. While Jagjit went all black, Ritika’s dress has a pinch of orange as well.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted a lavish reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and will follow it up with two receptions in Mumbai—one on November 28 and other on December 1 for their industry friends. The couple left for Mumbai on Thursday and were spotted at the Bengaluru airport, twinning in pink.

The celebrity couple got married at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 in Konkani and Sikh traditions.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 10:28 IST